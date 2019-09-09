Barrera was recalled Monday so that he could be placed on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Barrera has been out of action since late June. He recorded a strong .321/.357/.513 slash line in 54 games for Double-A Midland prior to suffering the injury. Placing him on the 60-day injured list clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jesus Luzardo, whose contract was purchased in a corresponding move.