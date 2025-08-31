Severino (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Athletics during their road trip beginning Monday, MLB.com reports.

Severino has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a left oblique strain, but his return appears close and seemingly won't require a rehab assignment. The right-hander was in strong form before landing on the shelf, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 27.2 innings in his five most recent starts. For the season, his first with the Athletics, the 31-year-old owns a 4.82 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 136.1 innings in 24 starts.