Severino (2-3) took the loss Tuesday as the A's were routed 9-1 by the Phillies, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander's only real mistake came in the third inning, when Bryce Harper got hold of a hanging sweeper and launched it over the right-field wall, but Severino had no margin for error with Cristopher Sanchez delivering eight scoreless innings for the Phillies. Severino is turning things around after a bumpy beginning to the season, giving up exactly one run in three straight starts, and he'll take a 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Baltimore.