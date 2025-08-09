Athletics' Luis Severino: Lands on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics placed Severino on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.
Severino gave up three earned runs over six innings Tuesday en route to securing his fourth consecutive win, but he appears to have come away from his last start with oblique problems. He'll now miss at least two turns through the rotation, and the A's will promote Hogan Harris from Triple-A to fill the open roster spot.
