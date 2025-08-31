default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Severino (oblique) is scheduled to come off the injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined over three weeks due to an oblique strain, and he'll rejoin the Athletics' rotation without a rehab assignment. Following the layoff, Severino could face some workload limitations in his first couple outings back with the A's. The right-hander was in strong form prior to the injury with a 3.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over his past four starts.

More News