Athletics' Luis Severino: Making return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Severino (oblique) is scheduled to come off the injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
The right-hander has been sidelined over three weeks due to an oblique strain, and he'll rejoin the Athletics' rotation without a rehab assignment. Following the layoff, Severino could face some workload limitations in his first couple outings back with the A's. The right-hander was in strong form prior to the injury with a 3.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over his past four starts.
