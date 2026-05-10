Severino (2-4) took the loss against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Severino limited the damage but lacked command overall, issuing four walks while generating only seven whiffs on 102 pitches. On the bright side, the 32-year-old has now yielded just five earned runs over his past four starts while completing at least five frames in seven straight outings. He'll carry a 4.07 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 47:29 K:BB across 48.2 innings into a home matchup against the Giants next weekend.