Severino (6-11) earned the win Tuesday over the Nationals, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings.

Severino reeled off his fourth straight win after he picked up just one win over eight starts from June 2 through July 11. He tossed three scoreless and was already staked a nine-run lead in the fourth by the time the Nationals finally pushed a run across. Severino has reached six innings in two of his past three starts after doing so only one time in nine starts prior. He lines up to complete a strong two-start week on the road this weekend against the Orioles.