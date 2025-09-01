The Athletics activated Severino (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Severino is set to rejoin the rotation Tuesday with a start in St. Louis after missing more than three weeks with an oblique strain. The veteran right-hander didn't make a rehab start, instead throwing a simulated game last week. It's unclear how many pitches Severino threw in that sim game, but he'll likely be under a workload restriction against the Cardinals.