Severino (7-11) picked up the win in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander looked like he was headed for another rough outing when Pittsburgh ambushed him for three runs in the first inning and then banged out two hits in the second, but Severino kept his focus and avoided any further damage before being lifted after 97 pitches (64 strikes). Despite getting tagged for three or more runs in three of four September starts, however, Severino still hasn't taken a loss since the All-Star break. On the month, he's posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 20 innings. He'll look to play spoiler in the race for the AL West title in his next trip to the mound this season, which lines up to come at home next week against the Astros.