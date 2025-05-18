Severino allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

Severino bounced back from allowing a season-high eight runs in his last start, posting his second scoreless outing of the year. He threw 67 of 96 pitches for strikes and was just a little better than Landen Roupp in this pitching duel, though neither team scored in the first nine innings and the Giants won 1-0 with a walk-off walk in the 10th. This was Severino's fourth quality start of the campaign. He's now at a 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB over 59.2 innings through 10 starts. Severino can eat innings and provide reliable pitching, but he's had trouble doing both at the same time on occasion this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Angels -- he's struggled in Sacramento, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 34.2 innings in six home starts so far.