Severino (2-11) allowed five runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Blue Jays on Friday.

Severino was cruising until he gave up a run in the fourth inning. He found more trouble in the fifth, which ultimately led to his exit from the game and his fifth consecutive loss. He's fallen short of completing five innings in each of his last three starts, and he's given up at least five runs in six of his last eight outings, though it wasn't all his fault when things fell apart Friday. Severino now has a 5.16 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 81:38 K:BB through 113.1 innings across 20 starts this season. The Athletics don't have the depth nor the competitive need to replace the veteran in their rotation, so expect him to continue starting every fifth game in the second half.