Severino allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

Severino fell behind early, allowing a two-run home run to Jo Adell in the first inning. The Athletics were able to briefly tie the game after Severino's exit to help him avoid the loss. The right-hander has covered five frames in each of his two starts since returning from an oblique injury, though his pitch count was in the normal range (89) in this outing. Through 146.1 innings this season, he has a 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 114:46 K:BB across 26 starts. Severino is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Reds.