Manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that the Athletics received better news on Severino's left oblique strain than initially anticipated after the right-hander was evaluated in West Sacramento, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

Severino was unexpectedly placed on the injured list over the weekend, prompting the Athletics to turn to rookie Luis Morales to make a start in his stead in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles. Though Kotsay didn't go into specifics regarding the Athletics' findings on Severino's medical tests, the right-hander appears to have at least avoided a high-grade oblique strain, which most likely would have ended his season. Severino still appears unlikely to return from the IL when first eligible Aug. 21, but a return before the end of the month can't entirely be ruled out.