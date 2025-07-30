Severino (5-11) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Severino had won his last two starts on the road and brought that success back home for this outing. Over this three-start winning streak, he's allowed five runs on 12 hits and four walks while racking up 17 strikeouts over 17 innings. He's been fairly good against the Mariners this year as well, allowing five runs over 18 innings against the division rival. Overall, he still has a shaky 4.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 98:42 K:BB through 130.1 innings over 23 starts, but he's trending in the right direction. Severino is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Nationals.