The Athletics announced Sunday that Pina (wrist) is going through a hitting progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The activity is the first sign of progress for the veteran backstop since he was pulled off a rehab assignment in early May after suffering a setback in his recovery from a left wrist injury. Pina remains without a timeline for a return, and until he completes his hitting progression and is cleared for all defensive work, he won't be cleared to restart a rehab assignment.
