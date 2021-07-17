The Athletics reinstated Canha (hip) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The outfielder had been sidelined since June 25 with tendinitis and a strain in his left hip. In 74 games before the injury, Canha got on base at a .375 clip and hit 11 home runs. With his on-base prowess, the 32-year-old figures to once again be Oakland's everyday leadoff hitter. Skye Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
