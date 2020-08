Canha went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a double, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Canha's steal came in the sixth inning after he was plunked by Mariners reliever Anthony Misiewicz, but he got greedy and was thrown out at third. Canha's not known for his speed -- he has just 14 stolen bases in his career after Sunday's performance. The 31-year-old is batting .292 with a homer, five RBI and three runs scored through eight games.