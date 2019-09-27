Athletics' Mark Canha: Back in center field
Canha (groin) is starting in center field and batting fifth Friday against the Mariners.
Canha was held out of Thursday's contest after suffering a left groin strain Wednesday, but he's already been cleared for game action. He's batting .400 with two homers and four RBI over his last seven games.
