Canha went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, two total runs and two total RBI in Friday's 9-5 win over Colorado.

Canha went deep to right field in the third inning to extend Oakland's early lead to three runs. He notched another RBI in the sixth inning on a double to deep center field. Over his past past three games, Canha has gone 5-for-14 with six RBI.