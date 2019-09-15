Athletics' Mark Canha: Blasts 24th homer

Canha went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

Canha didn't have the best night at the dish, but his fifth-inning, go-ahead homer off Rangers starter Mike Minor gave the A's a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Canha is hitting .272/.392/.516 with 24 homers, 55 RBI and 72 runs scored across 372 at-bats this season.

