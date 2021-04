Canha went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and three total runs scored Saturday in a win over Detroit.

Canha accounted for one of Oakland's three homers off Detroit starter Casey Mize with a solo shot to left field in the second inning. The long ball was Canha's third this season, tied for top mark on the team. He is slashing .268/.414/.500 with five RBI and two stolen bases.