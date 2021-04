Canha went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over Houston.

Canha singled and scored on a Matt Olson homer in the eighth inning, then added his own long ball to cap the scoring in the ninth. The veteran outfielder has three multi-hit games on the campaign and is slashing .265/.390/.529 overall. Friday's long ball was his first of the campaign.