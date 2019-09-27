Athletics' Mark Canha: Could be available off bench
Canha (groin) may be available off the bench for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Canha did some running in pregame, and it went so well that he believes he can enter off the bench if necessary. He'll likely be re-evaluated again Friday to determine whether he can return to the starting nine.
