Canha (hip) will participate in a workout Friday and could return from the injured list this weekend, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Although Canha is unavailable for Friday's series opener against Cleveland, manager Bob Melvin is hoping the right fielder could return to action Saturday or Sunday if his workout goes well. He's been on the injured list with a left hip strain since June 25 but should take over as the primary right fielder once he's cleared to return.