Athletics' Mark Canha: Cranks 23rd homer

Canha went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Canha stayed hot and gave Oakland the lead with a two-run homer off Jakob Junis in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old has now hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games, improving his season slash line to .277/.391/.548 with a career-high 23 long balls.