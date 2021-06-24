Canha was removed from Thursday's win over the Rangers with a left hip strain, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Canha went 0-for-2 to begin Thursday's contest, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. Manager Bob Melvin revealed after the game that the 32-year-old's removal was due to a hip issue, and the outfielder will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the injury. If Canha is unavailable going forward, Seth Brown and Chad Pinder could see an uptick in playing time.