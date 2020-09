Canha went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks during Friday's win over the Mariners.

With the score tied 1-1 in the 10th inning, Canha came through in the clutch with a two-run walkoff homer against Joey Gerber, scoring Ramon Laureano in the process. It was the fifth long ball of the year for Canha, who leads the A's in batting average (.235) and on-base percentage (.375).