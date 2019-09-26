Play

Athletics' Mark Canha: Determined to return Friday

Canha, who suffered a left groin strain Wednesday, is determined to return Friday against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha told Slusser that he would write his name on the lineup card if it came to that, but this injury typically requires at least a few days to come back from, so he should be considered questionable for that contest. At the very least, we can rule him out Thursday.

