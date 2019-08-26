Athletics' Mark Canha: Drills two solo shots

Canha went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Sunday's 5-4 loss to San Francisco.

Canha is on a nine-game hitting streak with five homers and 12 RBI during that span. The hot streak has raised his OPS to .936, a huge upgrade from the career-high .778 he posted last season.

