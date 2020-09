Canha went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and four RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Canha's RBI groundout tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first. The outfielder later belted a two-run double to extend Oakland's lead to 5-2 in the seventh. He drove in one more run with a bases-loaded walk an inning later. Canha concludes the regular season with five homers and 33 RBI to go along with a .249 batting average and .785 OPS.