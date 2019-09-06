Athletics' Mark Canha: Drives in two during win
Canha went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a bases-loaded walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Canha hasn't been swinging quite as hot a bat recently as he did at one point in August, but he's still managed to reach safely in 20 consecutive games. The veteran doesn't have a multi-hit effort since Aug. 26 after generating seven in the nine games prior, yet he's still sporting a career-best .272/.394/.533 line across 409 plate appearances.
