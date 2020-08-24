Canha went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Sunday against the Angels.

Canha recorded his only hit in the first inning, driving in Matt Chapman with a single. In addition, he provided the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning. Canha has had a strong start to the season, hitting .281/.410/.458 with three home runs, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored across 122 plate appearances.