Canha (hip) went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

Canha missed just over three weeks while battling tendinitis and a left hip strain. The outfielder hit in his usual leadoff spot Saturday, although it may take him some time to get comfortable at the plate after not going on a rehab assignment. The 32-year-old has a .255/.376/.447 slash line with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 55 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 329 plate appearances this year.

