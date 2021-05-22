Canha went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Canha hit a solo home run off Jose Quintana in the third inning Friday. The outfielder has homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season. His nine homers is third-best on the Athletics and four of them came in the last seven games. The 32-year-old is slashing .250/.374/.463 in 198 plate appearances. He leads Oakland in runs scored with 35 as the leadoff man. His six steals are one shy of tying a career-high through a full season.