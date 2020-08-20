Canha went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over Arizona.
Canha notched his third long ball of the season and has been seeing the ball well of late, hitting safely in nine of Oakland's last 11 games, a span in which he has hit .333 with two homers and a .980 OPS. However, he has also struck out in 30.6 percent of his at-bats during that stretch, meaning he's essentially a boom-or-bust hitter. The 31-year-old slugger is hitting .274 this season and, if the season ended today, that would be a career-best mark for him.