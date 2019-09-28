Play

Athletics' Mark Canha: Hitless in return to lineup

Canha (groin) went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Canha was back in the lineup after a one-game absence and played all nine innings in center field during the postseason-clinching win without any setbacks. The versatile veteran's blanking at the plate aside, Canha has been a pivotal part of the Athletics reaching the postseason for a second straight year with career highs in home runs (26), batting average (.273), on-base percentage (.396) and slugging percentage (.518).

