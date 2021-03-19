Canha is hitting .176 (3-for-17) with seven walks, a stolen base and one run across his first nine Cactus League games.

The veteran notched back-to-back one-single tallies on March 7 and 9, but he's just 1-for-7 over his subsequent four games and is still in search of his first extra-base hit of spring. However, the seven base on balls do corroborate Canha's eye is as sharp as ever at the plate after he generated the two highest walk rates (13.5 percent, 15.2 percent) of his career the last two seasons. Canha presumably still remains a candidate to lead off on occasion after being labeled as such early in spring training, with his respective .396 and .387 on-base percentages in 2019 and 2020 certainly helping make his case as a viable top-of-the-order option.