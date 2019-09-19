Athletics' Mark Canha: Hits walkoff RBI double
Canha went 2-for-5 with an RBI double to lift the A's to victory against the Royals on Wednesday.
Canha stepped up to the plate during a scoreless 11th inning and doubled to shallow right, scoring Jurickson Profar to gift the A's with the win. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .270/.394./.509 this season with 24 home runs and 14 doubles.
