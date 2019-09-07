Athletics' Mark Canha: In right with Laureano return
Canha, who went 0-for-3 with two walks in an extra-innings loss to the Tigers on Friday, started in right field and will primarily be stationed there for the foreseeable future due to the return of Ramon Laureano (lower leg), Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The versatile Canha has made himself an everyday fixture in large part due to his bat, which has produced a career-best .269/.393/.526 line (415 plate appearances). However, the equally impressive Laureano's return to action Friday moves Canha over into the corner outfield for the moment, although an eventual return by Stephen Piscotty (ankle) would presumably lead to some form of platoon between he and Canha over the last couple weeks of the regular season.
