Athletics' Mark Canha: Knocks 20th homer

Canha went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Giants.

Canha's solo shot to lead off the second inning was the Athletics' biggest hit of the night off Giants starter Madison Bumgarner. Canha has reached the 20-homer plateau for the first time in his career, adding a .272/.388/.527 line with 55 runs scored and 44 RBI. He's on an eight-game hitting streak, in which he's gone 14-for-32 (.438) with three homers, nine RBI and five runs scored.