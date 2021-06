Canha went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

The veteran leadoff man recorded his second multi-hit effort in the last three games while pushing his June slash line to an impressive .286/.352/.490 across 54 plate appearances. Canha already has 13 RBI over 12 games in the current month, a stretch during which he's already knocked in multiple runs on four occasions.