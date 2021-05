Canha went 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks in Monday's loss against the Mariners.

Canha extended his hitting streak to five games and has gone deep three times in that span, as the outfielder has been a steady source of offensive numbers for the Athletics of late. He has hit .326 across his last 12 games, a span in which he's recorded at least one knock in all but one game, and he also has five homers in that stretch.