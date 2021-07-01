Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that it's "probably a stretch right now" for Canha (hip) to return from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break begins July 12, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha landed on the IL last weekend with a left hip strain, and since he previously required surgery on the same hip in 2016, the Athletics could be inclined to take a cautious approach with the outfielder. Fortunately for Canha, he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural problems related to that previous surgery, and the Athletics are hopeful that he'll be feeling fresh for the second half after he received platelet-rich plasma injections in both hips earlier this week to address any lingering pain. Ramon Laureano and Tony Kemp have been deployed as Oakland's leadoff men since Canha was shut down with the injury.