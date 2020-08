Canha is likely to shift over to center field during Ramon Laureano's four-game suspension, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha is a versatile veteran with 139 games of major-league experience in center, so he's a natural candidate to fill in. The 31-year-old is hitting a pedestrian .242 over his first 78 plate appearances, but he's also sporting an impressive .385 on-base percentage thanks in part to an elevated 14.1 percent walk rate.