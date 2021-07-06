Canha (hip) will run and play catch Tuesday and has a "slight chance" of being activated for this weekend's series against the Rangers, which begins Friday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said last week the outfielder would likely be unavailable through next week's All-Star break, but the 32-year-old is apparently progressing well in his recovery. Even if Canha is unable to return this weekend, his recovery so far indicates he should be available for the first game out of the break July 16 versus Cleveland.