Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Canha was held out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels due to a sore elbow, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Melvin opted to keep Canha on the bench after the outfielder's elbow swelled up after he was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 6-2 win. The Athletics are hopeful a day off will be enough to resolve the injury, but Canha's fantasy managers will still want to track his status heading into Oakland's three-game series with the Mariners that begins Monday.