Athletics' Mark Canha: On base thrice in win

Canha went 2-for-3 with an RBI groundout, a walk and a run in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Canha came through with his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 26 in the low-scoring victory, snapping out of the 3-for-23 slump that had encompassed his previous eight games in the process. The veteran has been a valuable contributor with both the glove and bat, and with his 52nd RBI of the season Sunday, he tied the second-highest total of his career in that category.