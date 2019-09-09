Athletics' Mark Canha: On base thrice in win
Canha went 2-for-3 with an RBI groundout, a walk and a run in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Canha came through with his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 26 in the low-scoring victory, snapping out of the 3-for-23 slump that had encompassed his previous eight games in the process. The veteran has been a valuable contributor with both the glove and bat, and with his 52nd RBI of the season Sunday, he tied the second-highest total of his career in that category.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...