Canha went 1-for-2 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and fielder's choice groundout and also drew a walk during a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Canha's pair of RBI didn't exactly come from the most notable of hits, but they did account for all but one of the Athletics' runs on the night. The veteran outfielder is now tied with Matt Olson for the team lead with five RBI and has hit safely in all four games he's appeared in this season.