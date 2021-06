Canha went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run-scoring double in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Canha returned refreshed after a day off Saturday, plating runs in both the third and sixth inning. The veteran now has four multi-RBI efforts since June 2, and he's driven in almost half (12) of his 27 runs on the season during that stretch while pushing his average with runners in scoring position on the season to .327.