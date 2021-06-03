Canha went 1-for-5 with a two-run single, an RBI fielder's choice and a run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Canha continues to make plenty of outs -- he's a miserable 3-for-25 over his last six games -- but timely hitting over the last pair of contests has led to four total RBI. The veteran is starting to accumulate some RBI production apart from what's directly stemmed from his barrage of solo homers, as prior to those most recent four, he'd driven in just 15 runs despite having slugged 10 round trippers.